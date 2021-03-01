First Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have started to be shipped across the US

WASHINGTON (AP/WPRI) — Nearly four million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine were shipped Sunday night and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately.

J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations, and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also voted overwhelmingly Sunday to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up.

Members of the group emphasized all three vaccines now available in the U.S. are highly protective against the worst effects of the virus, including hospitalization and death.

CDC recommendations are not binding on state governments or doctors but are widely heeded by the medical community. The same CDC panel previously recommended the use of the two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna authorized in December.

Wednesday, Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee will discuss its review of the FDA and CDC recommendations, and vote on whether or not to authorize the vaccine for use in Rhode Island.

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole-Alexander Scott said Thursday federal partners informed the state if approved, Rhode Island would “likely get a first push of 9,000 doses,” and “could conceivably start administering this vaccine in two weeks or so,” provided the vaccine is cleared by the necessary federal and state entities.

Sunday, a RIDOH spokesperson said beyond that estimate of doses, the state did not know “what subsequent allocations would look like yet.”