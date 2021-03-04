CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Baker to provide COVID-19 update after first J&J vaccine shots administered in Mass.

Coronavirus

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

BOSTON (WPRI) — The first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine dose was administered in Massachusetts Thursday but appointments at the state’s mass vaccination sites remained hard to come by.

Tufts Medical Center received 2,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials are expected to give an update on the state’s vaccination efforts around 2 p.m. Watch live using the player above.

On Thursday morning, Mary Chin was the first to receive the new shot at Tufts.

“Please understand that it is safe,” Chin said.

This is the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

Baker said the demand for vaccines far outweighs the state’s supply.

“Rest assured that people will get their vaccine,” he said. “People will need to be patient unless there’s a big change in the available supply in the near future.”

This shortage is still apparent in the state, just one week after the state launched its COVID-19 Vaccine Finder digital waiting room.

Mass.gov tweeted Thursday that all appointments for next week at the state’s mass vaccination sites have been booked and that it may take about a month for eligible residents to secure an appointment.

Providence

