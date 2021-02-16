First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in Massachusetts

Clinical lab scientist Selam Bihon processes upper respiratory samples from patients suspected of having COVID-19 at the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Palo Alto, Calif. Viruses mutate constantly. To stay ahead of the threat, scientists analyze samples for genetic changes, watching closely for ones that might make the virus more infectious or more deadly. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The first case of the COVID-19 B.1.351 variant originally found in South Africa was identified in Massachusetts Tuesday, state health officials announced.

The case is a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County who has no reported travel, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.

The B.1.1.7 variant originally found in the United Kingdom was first found in Massachusetts about a month ago. There are now 34 cases of this variant in the state, according to officials.

The Mass. Department of Public Health added that there are currently no confirmed cases of the P.1. variant in the state, which was originally discovered in Brazil.