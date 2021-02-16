First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The first case of the COVID-19 B.1.351 variant originally found in South Africa was identified in Massachusetts Tuesday, state health officials announced.
The case is a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County who has no reported travel, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.
The B.1.1.7 variant originally found in the United Kingdom was first found in Massachusetts about a month ago. There are now 34 cases of this variant in the state, according to officials.
The Mass. Department of Public Health added that there are currently no confirmed cases of the P.1. variant in the state, which was originally discovered in Brazil.