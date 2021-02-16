CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in Massachusetts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clinical lab scientist Selam Bihon processes upper respiratory samples from patients suspected of having COVID-19 at the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Palo Alto, Calif. Viruses mutate constantly. To stay ahead of the threat, scientists analyze samples for genetic changes, watching closely for ones that might make the virus more infectious or more deadly. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (WPRI) — The first case of the COVID-19 B.1.351 variant originally found in South Africa was identified in Massachusetts Tuesday, state health officials announced.

The case is a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County who has no reported travel, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.

The B.1.1.7 variant originally found in the United Kingdom was first found in Massachusetts about a month ago. There are now 34 cases of this variant in the state, according to officials.

The Mass. Department of Public Health added that there are currently no confirmed cases of the P.1. variant in the state, which was originally discovered in Brazil.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/12/21: Frank Sanchez and Gavin Black

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community