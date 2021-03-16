First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Massachusetts

FILE – Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks with a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19 in Auburn, Maine. A survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds about 4 in 10 Americans say they are extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus, about the same as in October and slightly lower than in surveys conducted in March and in July. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The first case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant originally found in Brazil has been identified in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Mass. Department of Public Health, the case was a woman in her 30s from Barnstable County. There is no information available on her illness or whether she recently traveled.

The B.1.1.7 variant originally found in the United Kingdom was first detected in Massachusetts in January. As of Tuesday morning, there have been 213 cases of that variant in the state, officials said.

The B.1.351 variant originally found in South Africa was first found in the Bay State last month. Health officials say there have only been six cases reported since then.