CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Massachusetts

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, a healthcare worker wears personal protective equipment as she speaks with a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19 in Auburn, Maine. A survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds about 4 in 10 Americans say they are extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus, about the same as in October and slightly lower than in surveys conducted in March and in July. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

BOSTON (WPRI) — The first case of the P.1 COVID-19 variant originally found in Brazil has been identified in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Mass. Department of Public Health, the case was a woman in her 30s from Barnstable County. There is no information available on her illness or whether she recently traveled.

The B.1.1.7 variant originally found in the United Kingdom was first detected in Massachusetts in January. As of Tuesday morning, there have been 213 cases of that variant in the state, officials said.

The B.1.351 variant originally found in South Africa was first found in the Bay State last month. Health officials say there have only been six cases reported since then.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community