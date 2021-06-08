CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Fire at Pfizer facility did not affect production of vaccine

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Pfizer facility in Massachusetts that makes the coronavirus vaccine did not disrupt production.

Fire officials say the fire in a generator at Pfizer’s Andover complex was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Michael Mansfield in a statement said the fire was contained to the building that houses the generators and was out by about 12:30 p.m. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with dehydration.

Pfizer in a statement said production of its COVID-19 vaccine will not be impacted.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

