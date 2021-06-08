Fire at Pfizer facility did not affect production of vaccine

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Pfizer facility in Massachusetts that makes the coronavirus vaccine did not disrupt production.

Fire officials say the fire in a generator at Pfizer’s Andover complex was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Michael Mansfield in a statement said the fire was contained to the building that houses the generators and was out by about 12:30 p.m. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with dehydration.

Pfizer in a statement said production of its COVID-19 vaccine will not be impacted.

The cause remains under investigation.