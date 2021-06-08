Fire at Pfizer facility did not affect production of vaccine

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Pfizer facility in Massachusetts that makes the coronavirus vaccine did not disrupt production.
Fire officials say the fire in a generator at Pfizer’s Andover complex was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield in a statement said the fire was contained to the building that houses the generators and was out by about 12:30 p.m. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with dehydration.
Pfizer in a statement said production of its COVID-19 vaccine will not be impacted.
The cause remains under investigation.