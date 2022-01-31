Final day of COVID-19 testing at TF Green; McKee briefing on Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday is the last day on-site testing for COVID-19 will be available to travelers at T.F. Green Airport.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said going forward, people will have to go through a state-run site, community clinic or pharmacy if they want to get tested before or after traveling.

The release of new COVID-19 data on Monday will be delayed, according to the Health Department.

While we usually see a higher case count on Monday since it combines the data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this week’s will likely be be much lower due to the blizzard limiting access to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

DaSilva was with Gov. Dan McKee during a COVID-19 test kit distribution event last week, but the governor’s office told 12 News that McKee gets tested regularly and his results were negative on Monday.

McKee and interim Health Department Director Dr. James McDonald have scheduled their next COVID-19 briefing for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. 12 News will stream it live right here on WPRI.com.