12 News Now: RI sees decline in weekly COVID-19 data; 305 new cases, 13 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health updated the state’s weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday, which showed declines in the key metrics being tracked.

The weekly rate of positive tests dropped from 3.3% last week to 2.7% this week, according to the data, while new hospital admissions by week went from 305 to 231 and new cases per 100,000 residents by week went from 399 to 302.

The daily positivity rate also came out to 2.7%, with 305 new infections reported and more than 11,000 tests conducted the previous day.

Another 13 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting the virus, bringing the total to 2,248.

Health officials say 242 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, with 44 in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, more than 88,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state, while nearly 37,000 people have gotten both shots for full immunization.

The city of Pawtucket announced Tuesday that it will be opening vaccine clinics for residents 75 and older on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Health Department plans to answer vaccine-related questions live on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, along with outgoing Gov. Gina Raimondo and Lt. Gov. Dan McKee.

