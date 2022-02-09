Baker to make announcement on masks at 10:30 am

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make a COVID-19 announcement Wednesday morning.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffery Riley at 10:30 a.m.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com.

Baker is expected to announce the future of masks inside schools across the Bay State.

The school mask mandate in Massachusetts is in effect until Feb. 28, one week after the end of February vacation.

The governors of Connecticut and three other states announced Monday they are setting end dates for students and teachers to wear masks over the coming weeks. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is expected to make an announcement regarding masks Wednesday afternoon.

12 News spoke with University of Massachusetts Professor Erin Bromage who says he feels schools should be moving toward masks coming off, noting that vaccines are more widely available for younger students and community infection numbers dropping.

“The resiliency of our community, of the school community, which is the important part, is as high as it’s ever going to be,” Bromage said. “Coming off the surge, it would be the time, and the appropriate time, to make changes to our policy.

“Going forward, what we’re going to see is less public policy and more individual responsibility,” he continued. “We are still going to see quite a few people masked in the classroom.”

The school mask mandate has already been extended three times since August.