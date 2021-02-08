CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
12 News Now: RI removes NY, 2 other states from COVID-19 travel advisory list

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People coming to Rhode Island from New York, Indiana and Wisconsin are no longer subject to the state’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The state on Monday updated its travel advisory list to remove those three states, meaning visitors or Rhode Islanders returning from those states no longer have to quarantine or provide a negative coronavirus test upon arrival.

The list now consists of 30 states and the Northern Mariana Islands, with New Hampshire being the only New England state remaining.

In the meantime, Massachusetts’ travel advisory list still has only Hawaii listed as a “low-risk” state, while Connecticut has Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey on the list of states exempt from its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The R.I. Department of Health is expected to provide new COVID-19 data early Monday afternoon, which will be affected by the closure of all state-run testing sites during Sunday’s storm.

On Friday, the Health Department 450 new positive cases, three additional deaths, and a daily positivity rate of 3%.

Hospitalizations were down to 288, while more than 113,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state to date: roughly 82,000 first doses and 31,500 second and final doses.

Over the weekend, CVS Health opened vaccination sites in Providence and Johnston, while Walgreens began signing up seniors for shots at 14 of its pharmacy locations.

