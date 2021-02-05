Dunkin’ Donuts Center to serve as mass vaccination site; testing ends Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friday is the final day that coronavirus testing will be offered at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in downtown Providence.

The R.I. Department of Health confirms the facility will be turned into a mass vaccination site.

“We don’t expect these state-run locations to be open until a little later this month, when we will have the vaccine needed to run these mass vaccination sites,” Heath Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said in an email to 12 News.

Testing will still be available at other sites in the city, such as the adjacent R.I. Convention Center.

“We have built out our testing infrastructure significantly over the last several months,” Wendelken added. “We have testing sites all throughout Rhode Island at this point, so we decided that this will be the best use of this space going forward. We want these large, state-run sites to be as accessible as possible.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott revealed the state’s vaccine allocation will be increased to roughly 19,000 first doses a week later this month. Rhode Island is currently receiving around 16,000 doses per week.

The Health Department also new specifics on the state’s estimated timeline for vaccine distribution:

According to the latest data from the Health Department, more than 82,000 people in Rhode Island have received the first dose of the vaccine to date, while roughly 31,500 people are fully immunized, having gotten both required shots.

More to come.