Baker to provide update on Massachusetts vaccination plan

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on the state’s vaccination plan at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

12 News plans to stream the event live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

In Wednesday’s briefing, Baker said approximately 120,000 appointments were going to open up for next week, and more will be added as vaccines become available.

Baker also said Wednesday the state is working on improving the signup process for vaccinations. The website has been updated to add eligibility checkers and the ability to search by zip code to find a site that is open and available to you.

On Thursday, Baker announced the capacity limit for restaurants, gyms and other businesses in the Bay State will increase to 40% on Monday.

“Since the start of 2021, the Commonwealth has seen positive trends emerge,” Baker said Thursday. “We continue to see the same trends that we saw in the previous two weeks.”

On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 2,602 new positive cases. Health officials also announced an additional 74 deaths in the state, bringing the total to 14,489 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,554 hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health, with 335 in the intensive care unit and 208 on ventilators.

Providence

