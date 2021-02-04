CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI Dept. of Health to provide COVID-19 update at 1 pm; 496 new cases, 11 deaths reported

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island health officials are expected to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout during their weekly briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch the 1 p.m. briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the 12 News app.

The state recently started vaccinating people 75 and older but the amount of doses and corresponding appointments has been limited. That combined with unclear messaging on how to sign up has resulted in reports of confusion and frustration.

The Health Department has said it’s working to launch an online portal for people to book vaccine appointments, along with a hotline for those in need of help. The portal is intended to streamline the process, officials said, and would be similar to signing up for a coronavirus test at portal.ri.gov.

Earlier this week, CVS Health announced it would begin vaccinating eligible residents at select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Thursday, Feb. 11.

According to the latest data from the Health Department, more than 79,000 people in Rhode Island have received the first dose of the vaccine to date, while nearly 30,000 people have gotten both shots for full immunization.

Health officials also reported 496 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and 17,850 tests administered the previous day, for a daily positivity rate of 2.8%. Since Jan. 15, Rhode Island’s positivity rate has been at or below 5%, which is the threshold used to impose travel restrictions on other states.

Another 11 people in the state have died after contracting COVID-19, putting the death toll at 2,209.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 290, with 43 patients in intensive care and 23 on ventilators, according to the health Department.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

On Thursday, Salve Regina University shifted to remote learning and ordered students to shelter in place due to a COVID-19 outbreak, while the Bryant University men’s basketball team paused all activity after a member of its personnel tested positive.

