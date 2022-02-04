COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations trending downward in RI; 13 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Data from the Rhode Island Department of Health shows 311 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday.

While that number could be adjusted, since there’s a two-day reporting lag for hospitalization data, it’s the fewest the state has had since Dec. 10, 2021.

Daily case counts have also been on the decline over the past month, according to the data. The Health Department reported 654 new infections on Feb. 3, more than 5,000 fewer than what was reported on Jan. 3. The three days that followed in January were all above 6,500, with the all-time high being 6,873 on Jan. 5.

The Health Department has, however, reported more than 250 COVID-19 deaths over the past month, with 13 being disclosed on Friday alone.

More to come.