COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 300 in RI; 446 new cases, 12 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rhode Island continues to decline.

New data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health shows there are currently 298 hospitalizations in the state, which is the lowest since Nov. 12, when there were 289.

Hospitalizations in Rhode Island peaked at 514 on Dec. 15.

Of the current patients, 42 are in the intensive care unit and 23 are on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Health officials on Wednesday also reported 446 new coronavirus infections and 12,500 tests administered on Tuesday, putting the daily positivity rate at 3.6%.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Another 12 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 2,198.

To date, more than 28,300 Rhode Islanders have received both required COVID-19 vaccine shots, officials say, while more than 76,700 first doses have been administered.

CVS Health announced Tuesday that starting Feb. 11, it will be offering vaccinations to eligible recipients at select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Video Now: Dr. Chan on CVS Health vaccine distribution

The Health Department’s next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Watch it live on WPRI 12 or streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

