Baker to tour mass vaccination site at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to tour the mass vaccination site at Fenway Park Wednesday morning.

Baker is expected to provide an update on the state’s vaccination efforts at 11 a.m.

Fenway Park opened Monday, becoming the second mass vaccination site in the state, and will administer 500 vaccines per day by appointment. That number will ramp up to 1,000 vaccines per day to eligible residents in Phase One priority groups under the state’s vaccination plan.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts reported 1,963 new positive cases and 276 probable cases. Health officials also announced an additional 45 deaths in the state, bringing the total to 14,362.

There are currently 1,631 hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health, with 353 in the intensive care unit and 224 on ventilators.