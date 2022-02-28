PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Public schools in Rhode Island are set to update their mask policies this week as the state continues to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Rhode Island has seen a roughly 95% decrease in cases since early January, health officials said Friday, while hospital admissions fell by 83% from mid-January to mid-February.

New data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health showed there were 363 new positive cases between Friday and Sunday, while 53 cases were added to the daily totals prior to that.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined to 119, which is the fewest since late October 2021, according to the state’s data. Of the current patients, nine are in the ICU and nine are on ventilators.

The Health Department also disclosed six additional deaths on Monday.

While Rhode Island schools can drop their mask mandates on Friday, March 4, the final decision has been left up to the individual districts. Providence, for example, has decided to keep their mandate in place past Friday, citing low vaccination rates in the school community.

According to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, just 35% of eligible students in Providence have completed their primary vaccination series.

Overall, the state’s vaccination data shows more than 80% of Rhode Island’s population has completed the primary series, but only 38% has gotten a booster dose so far.