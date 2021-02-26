12 News Now: COVID-19 death toll tops 2,500 in RI; 399 new positive cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island reached another grim milestone related to the pandemic on Friday.

Another six people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 2,502, according to new data from the R.I. Department of Health.

The data also shows 399 new coronavirus infections and more than 18,800 tests administered the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 2.1%.

Hospitalizations ticked up to 168, with 34 patients currently in the intensive care unit and 19 on ventilators.

More than 67,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the data, while more than 100,000 people are partially vaccinated, having received the first of two shots.

The Health Department said a new batch of appointments at the state’s mass vaccination sites will be added to VaccinateRI.org at 5 p.m. Friday.

People 65 and older are now eligible to sign up for a shot at the state-run clinics. Anyone in need of help can call (844) 930-1779.

On Thursday, officials announced plans to open two more mass vaccination sites next month in Woonsocket and Middletown.

Shots can also be obtained through city- and town-run clinics, or at participating CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

With COVID-19-related admissions on the decline, the state shut down its field hospital at the R.I. Convention Center in Providence on Friday. A second field hospital in Cranston is also expected to suspend patient care in the coming weeks.