Alexander-Scott, McKee to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm; 387 new cases, 10 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott and Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will hold their weekly briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout.

Watch the briefing live on WPRI 12 or streaming live right here on WPRI.com or through the 12 News app.

Since last week’s briefing, the state has started vaccinating people 65 and older.

The state currently has two mass vaccination sites in operation at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and the former Citizens Bank headquarters in Cranston. Officials have indicated they hope to add two more by mid-March, possibly in northern and southern Rhode Island.

Eligible residents can make an appointment at one of those state-run clinics by visiting VaccinateRI.org or calling (844) 930-1779 for assistance.

Schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment » | Sign up for the vaccine notification list »

Shots can also be obtained through city- and town-run clinics, or at participating CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. On Wednesday, CVS announced the addition of three more vaccination sites in Providence, Pawtucket and Cranston. To schedule an appointment, go to CVS.com or call your local pharmacy.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed also announced Rhode Island will be receiving an additional $65 million in federal funding to help with the vaccine rollout.

The latest data from the R.I. Department of Health shows more than 160,000 people in the state have gotten their first of two vaccine doses, while more than 65,000 people are fully vaccinated.

The Health Department on Thursday also reported 387 new coronavirus infections and a 1.9% daily positivity rate, while hospitalizations fell to 163.

The state’s reported death toll climbed to 2,496, after another 10 people died after contracting COVID-19, according to health officials.