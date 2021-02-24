RI tops 150K first doses as vaccination efforts ramp up; 11 more COVID-19 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roughly 64,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health, while more than 153,000 are partially vaccinated, having received the first of two doses.

People 65 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine this week. To sign up for an appointment at one of the state-run clinics, visit VaccinateRI.org or call (844) 930-1779 for assistance.

Eligible residents can also get a shot at certain CVS Health and Walgreen’s pharmacy locations, and many cities and towns are setting up their own clinics for residents.

The Health Department also reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and a 2.3% daily positivity rate, with more than 16,000 tests administered the previous day.

Additionally, 11 more people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19.

Hospitalizations ticked down to 168, with 32 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators.