PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is expecting to hear an update on the state’s vaccination efforts later Wednesday morning.

Gov. Dan McKee has scheduled an 11 a.m. briefing and will be joined by R.I. Department of Health Interim Director Dr. Jim McDonald, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and other state leaders.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com.

The latest data from the Health Department shows that while 95% of the state’s population is at least partially vaccinated, only about 38% of Rhode Islanders have gotten their booster shot.

McKee’s office says that K-12 vaccination efforts will also be discussed at the briefing, which will be held at the Lillian Feinstein Elementary School in Providence.

Data shows 67% of 15-18-year-olds in the state are fully vaccinated, but that percentage goes down in younger students, with about 33% of 5-9-year-olds fully vaccinated.

“We’re number one on vaccinations in the country. We have the lowest hospitalization rates in the country today. What we went through, the entire country went through, in terms of spikes and the omicron. We managed it well. We had a little bit of a blip there in testing,” McKee said Tuesday.

A new COVID testing site is opening Friday in Pawtucket at the RIPTA Transit Center at the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council Headquarters on Main Street.

It will offer testing seven days a week, with no appointment necessary.

“We’re in a really good position today, and the reason we’re in a good position is because we led the charge over the last 12 months,” McKee said.