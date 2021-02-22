CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
12 News Now: New Hampshire back on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 travel advisory list

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People coming to Rhode Island from New Hampshire are no longer exempt from the state’s travel restrictions.

Rhode Island officials removed New Hampshire from its advisory list last week, but added it back on Monday along with Louisiana, while removing Arizona.

The list now consists of two dozen states considered high-risk for COVID-19. Anyone coming to Rhode Island from one of those states must quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Travel Restrictions: Here’s what you need to know for RI, Mass., Conn. » | How and where to get a coronavirus test in RI, Mass. »

The R.I. Department of Health is expected to release new COVID-19 data Monday afternoon.

