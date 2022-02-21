PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The three-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island fell to 160 on Sunday, which is the lowest it’s been in nearly four months.

Infection and hospitalization rates have declined significantly in the state since the omicron peak in early January, when there were thousands of cases being reported each day.

New data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health showed there were 479 new positive cases found between Friday and Sunday, while 93 cases were added to the daily totals prior to that.

Five more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the death toll to 3,402.

Over the weekend, hospitalizations fell below 150 for the first time since late November. As of Saturday, there were 145 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rhode Island, according to the data, with 18 in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

While Rhode Island has seen a decrease in cases and hospitalizations, some areas are still seeing high levels of coronavirus transmission, so health officials are urging people to use caution when doing activities or traveling for February vacation.