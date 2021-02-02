CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to reopen Tuesday in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone looking to get tested for the coronavirus in Rhode Island can resume doing so at state-run testing sites on Tuesday.

The nor’easter on Monday forced those locations to close statewide, but the R.I. Department of Health announced they would resume operations on Tuesday.

Visit portal.ri.gov to schedule a test.

Monday’s appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the state’s regional clinics were also rescheduled for next Monday and Tuesday.

East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota told 12 News that appointments at the regional clinic in town were also canceled, but they will keep Wednesday’s slots for the 75 and older age group.

