12 News Now: RI COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate decline again; 9 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s death toll from the pandemic climbed to 2,376 on Friday, an increase of nine newly reported fatalities.

The state’s daily positivity rate, which has been gradually decreasing over the past couple of months, totaled 1.7% on Friday, which was the lowest level since Oct. 15, according to new data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

The state reported 289 new positive cases reported and roughly 16,800 tests administered the previous day. In addition to the new infections, the Health Department added 33 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rhode Island fell to 177, with 29 in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

The data also shows nearly 127,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far, while 57,000 people have gotten both doses required for full immunization.

The state’s first two mass vaccination clinics in Providence and Cranston began distributing shots on Thursday.

Currently, residents 75 and older can book an appointment at those sites by visiting VaccinateRI.org or calling at (844) 930-1779.

The 65-and-older age group will be eligible to sign up starting Monday.

On Friday, the Health Department put out a new form for housebound residents which allows them to inform the state they want to receive the vaccine, but are unable to leave their homes.

The improving public health data also allowed visitation to resume Friday at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

