RI Dept. of Health to provide COVID-19 update at 1 pm; 1.8% positivity, 15 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The state opened its first two mass vaccination sites in Providence and Cranston on Thursday. Residents aged 75 and older can register for an appointment by visiting VaccinateRI.org, or calling (844) 930-1779.

As of 10:30 a.m., nearly 11,000 vaccine appointments had been made between the two clinics, according to the Health Department.

Eligibility for the vaccine will be expanded on Monday to include the 65-and-older age group.

New data released Thursday by the Health Department shows nearly 120,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to date, while more than 54,000 people have gotten both required doses.

Health officials also reported a 1.8% daily rate of positive tests, with 320 new coronavirus infections found and roughly 18,000 tests administered the previous day. That’s the state’s lowest daily rate since Oct. 16, when it was also 1.8%.

Another 15 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, officials said.

Hospitalizations declined to 180, with 32 patients in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will be unable to attend Thursday’s briefing, according to a statement from his spokesperson, Andrea Palagi.

“Incoming Governor McKee is pleased with the progress that the state has made in the last 48 hours to distribute more vaccines from its inventory and engage municipal leaders in the vaccination rollout for Rhode Islanders 75 and over,” Palagi wrote. “This afternoon, the Incoming Governor will be receiving briefings on pressing budget issues and continuing to evaluate strategies to speed up Rhode Island’s vaccine distribution.”