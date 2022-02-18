PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The public health crisis heading into February school break appears far improved compared to winter vacation, but health officials continue to urge caution as transmission levels remain relatively high both locally and nationally.

The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 197 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the prior seven days, a key metric that public health officials have adopted to measure transmission levels.

The rate — while still considered “high” — fell below 200 for the first time since November when the omicron variant fueled a brutal wave of the pandemic surrounding the New Year.

By the time students left school for winter vacation, COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths were all climbing steadily. When students returned after the New Year, the state’s positivity rate skyrocketed, as families scrambled to find a limited amount of available tests. By the middle of the month, the state reported a record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, spurring the federal government to send in specialized military troops to help out local hospitals.

COVID-19 deaths increased as well, but remained below levels seen during the same time a year earlier.

But the trends reversed quickly. Fast forward to this week: the seven-day average of new positive cases had fallen by more than 93%, from 5,455 on Jan. 9 to 335 on Feb. 16.

On Friday, the Health Department reported 263 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. With a little more than 8,000 tests administered on Thursday, the daily positivity rate came out to 3.3%. In January, the rate topped 20%.

The data also showed COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 163, with 20 patients in the ICU and nine on ventilators. The decreased levels comes as a welcome sign to the staff-strapped hospitals, representing a nearly 72% reduction compared to the peak in January.

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.