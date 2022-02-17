PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island has nearly 200 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than it did at the start of the month, the latest data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

As of Tuesday, there were 172 hospitalizations in the state, compared to 362 on Feb. 1. That total has gradually declined since the state hit an all-time high of 614 hospitalizations on Jan. 17, according to the data.

Rhode Island also has roughly half as many patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators than it did at the beginning of February. The data shows there were 21 in the ICU and 12 on ventilators as of Tuesday. (Hospitalization data has a two-day reporting lag.)

The Health Department on Thursday disclosed four additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,397.

Infection rates have also come down considerably since the peak in early January. On Thursday, health officials reported 312 new cases and a 2.7% daily positivity rate, while the rate of community transmission fell to 222 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. That’s down from a peak of 3,614 on Jan. 9.