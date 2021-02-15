12 News Now: RI removes NH, 6 other states from COVID-19 travel advisory list

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s COVID-19 travel advisory list continues to shrink, with seven more states removed on Monday.

People coming to Rhode Island from California, Delaware, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire, Washington, and West Virginia no longer have to quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative coronavirus test upon arrival.

Rhode Island’s list now consists of 23 states considered “higher-risk” for COVID-19, meaning they have a positivity rate greater than 5%.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Massachusetts, Rhode Island and 46 other states remain on the list of “higher-risk” states. In addition to a positivity rate below 5% (which Rhode Island has), Massachusetts requires a state’s average daily cases to be below six per 100,000 residents.

Only Hawaii and North Dakota are considered “lower-risk” by those standards at this time.

The R.I. Department of Health is expected to provide new COVID-19 data Monday afternoon.

On Friday, health officials reported 366 new coronavirus infections, a 2% daily positivity rate, and 16 additional deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been gradually declining, and as of Friday, there were 222 in the state.

The latest data shows more than 100,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to date, while nearly 47,000 people have gotten both required doses.