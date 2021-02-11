CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI Dept. of Health to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the new conference live on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com and through the 12 News app.

The latest data from the Health Department shows more than 38,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated and nearly 90,000 have gotten their first of the two shots.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 430 new coronavirus infections and 12 additional deaths, while hospitalizations fell to 238.

Wednesday evening, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee held a virtual meeting with his team of advisors that will aid him in taking over the state’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout. Watch it in full below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

