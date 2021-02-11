RI Dept. of Health to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The latest data from the Health Department shows more than 38,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated and nearly 90,000 have gotten their first of the two shots.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 430 new coronavirus infections and 12 additional deaths, while hospitalizations fell to 238.

Wednesday evening, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee held a virtual meeting with his team of advisors that will aid him in taking over the state's pandemic response and vaccine rollout.