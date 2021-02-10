COVID-19 positivity rate stays below 3% in RI; 430 new cases, 12 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 90,000 people in Rhode Island have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 38,000 have received both shots needed for full immunization, according to new data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department also reported 430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and nearly 15,500 tests administered the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 2.8%.

Another 12 Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,259.

Hospitalizations fell to 238, which is the fewest in the state since early November, the data shows. Of the current patients, 42 are in the intensive care unit and 22 are on ventilators.