PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19, the latest data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

Case rates have fallen sharply over the past month. The rate used to track community transmission of the virus — new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — has dropped by nearly 90% from an all-time high of 3,614 on Jan. 9 to 368 on Feb. 9.

The seven-day average for new cases has also fallen by almost 90% since early January, while the average for COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped by over 40%.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 451 new cases and a 3.9% daily positivity rate, with more than 11,500 tests administered the previous day.

Six more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,375.

Hospitalizations are down to 259, which is the fewest in the state since Dec. 5. Of the current patients, 35 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators, according to health officials.

The data also shows that while almost 80% of Rhode Island’s population has completed the primary vaccine series, just 37.5% have gotten a booster shot so far.