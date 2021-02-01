12 News Now: RI reports 1,409 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 19 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 25,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, having received both required shots, while nearly 75,000 first doses have been administered to date, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Another 19 people have died after contracting COVID-19, the data shows, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,173.

Health officials also reported 1,409 new coronavirus infections since data was last released on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined further to 316, which is the fewest in the state since mid-November. Of those patients, 47 are currently in the intensive care unit and 29 are on ventilators.

On Monday, Rhode Island removed six states from its travel advisory list: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Wyoming. However, Rhode Island remains on Massachusetts’ list, along with every other state except Hawaii.