CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

12 News Now: RI reports 1,409 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 19 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 25,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, having received both required shots, while nearly 75,000 first doses have been administered to date, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Another 19 people have died after contracting COVID-19, the data shows, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,173.

Health officials also reported 1,409 new coronavirus infections since data was last released on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined further to 316, which is the fewest in the state since mid-November. Of those patients, 47 are currently in the intensive care unit and 29 are on ventilators.

On Monday, Rhode Island removed six states from its travel advisory list: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Wyoming. However, Rhode Island remains on Massachusetts’ list, along with every other state except Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams