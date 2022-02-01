PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee held a briefing Tuesday afternoon along with Dr. James McDonald, interim director of the R.I. Department of Health, to provide updates on COVID-19.

McKee announced they’re expanding the National Guard’s support at hospitals statewide, as well as requesting extensions for the medical teams sent by FEMA to Rhode Island and Kent hospitals.

This story is being updated. Watch McKee’s remarks above and check back for updates.

A bit of a different set up for today's briefing. A total of nine chairs flank the Governor's podium.



On Monday, the Health Department reported 2,003 new cases from over the weekend and 14 additional deaths, while hospitalizations dipped to 369.

Monday was also the final day that on-site testing would be available at T.F. Green Airport according to health officials.

