FDA warns COVID-19 test being used in RI may not always be accurate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A point-of-care test being utilized in Rhode Island to test residents for the coronavirus may not always produce accurate results, according to a warning issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The ID NOW tests by Abbott Laboratories are being used by CVS Health at the rapid-testing site the Woonsocket-based company set up in the Twin River parking lot in Lincoln. The site’s launch in early April has been widely credited with moving Rhode Island from laggard to leader in per-capita tests compared with other states.

The FDA issued a warning Thursday saying the test may sometimes produce false-negative results. The warning comes after a study out of New York University found the test missed one out of every three positive samples.

“We are still evaluating the information about inaccurate results and are in direct communications with Abbott about this important issue,” Dr. Tim Stenzel of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health said in a statement. “We will continue to study the data available and are working with the company to create additional mechanisms for studying the test. This test can still be used and can correctly identify many positive cases in minutes. Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test.”

The FDA said it’s currently investigating 15 adverse event reports regarding the test possibly producing inaccurate results.

John Koval, a spokesperson for Abbott, previously told Eyewitness News the NYU findings “are not consistent with other studies” and that Abbott has “many questions for the study authors.”

“While no test is perfect, Abbott’s ID NOW is delivering reliable results when and where they’re needed most,” Koval said. “The test is performing as expected by the more than 1,000 sites using ID NOW for COVID-19.”

The FDA said Abbott has agreed to conduct post-market studies on the accuracy of the test, which will each include at least 150 COVID-19 positive patients in a variety of clinical settings.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said of the 28,231 ID NOW tests conducted at Twin River, 3,188 have come back positive.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.