FDA says to follow authorized dosing schedules for COVID-19 vaccine

(WPRI) — Some countries have already decided to delay the second required dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to immunize more people.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement Monday, noting the agency has been following discussions about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half dose), or even mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people.

Health officials noted while these are “reasonable questions to consider and evaluate in clinical trials,” at this time, “suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence.”

“Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk, undermining the historic vaccination efforts to protect the population from COVID-19,” the statement continued.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines require a two-dose regimen. Pfizer’s doses are given 21 days apart, while Moderna’s is 28 days between doses.

The concern not enough people are being vaccinated quickly enough is sparking a global debate about the two-dose requirement.

Denmark has approved a delay of up to six weeks between doses, while the United Kingdom said it will wait 12 weeks before giving the second dose. The U.K. is also allowing people to mix and match vaccines, meaning for now, one could get shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

“We should prioritize having as many people getting the first dose as possible, and that will allow us to get protection to more people,” British Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested the stakes are too high not to stick to the two-dose regimen.

“Go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units, and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths,” Fauci told Meet the Press.

The debate may change in the coming months, as Johnson & Johnson stated it plans to seek an Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine in February. Its COVID-19 vaccine only requires one dose, compared to Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose regimen.

Over the weekend, some Rhode Islanders received their second and final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, the state was up to 121 people who are fully vaccinated.