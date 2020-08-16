CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
FDA issues emergency use authorization for SalivaDirect COVID-19 test

A new saliva-based test for COVID-19, called the SalivaDirect test, has been granted an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health developed it.

SalivaDirect doesn’t require use of swabs that have been in short supply or ones that have caused discomfort for people. Saliva can be collected in any sterile container.

The National Basketball Association helped fund the test’s development and have been using it, along with the traditional swab tests, while in the bubble.

