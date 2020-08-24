FDA allows Emergency Use Authorization for Convalescent Plasma to treat COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — A new treatment for COVID-19 was given the green light by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the weekend.

In a news conference Sunday, President Donald Trump announced the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for investigational convalescent plasma to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The EUA is not outright approval, but rather expands access to the use of convalescent plasma. It allows the FDA to gather more plasma and therefore more data on its use.

In a news release from the FDA, the administration said based on scientific evidence available, the plasma’s “potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”

Convalescent plasma is taken from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 since their blood could contain antibodies that fight against the virus.

A donor’s blood is pumped into a machine that separates the plasma from the blood. The blood is then pumped back into the donor’s body, while the plasma is transferred to a patient with COVID-19.

The FDA says it determined “it is reasonable to believe” this convalescent plasma could lessen the severity or shorten the length of illness in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

U.S. Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar says the plasma has reached 70,000 patients so far, and the survival rate is a “major advance.”

Sunday, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said there is a 35% improvement in survival for COVID-19 patients given the plasma.

“If you’re one of those 35 out of 100 people who these data suggest or show survives as a result of it, this is pretty significant for that person and their family,” Hahn said.

The Mayo Clinic reported preliminary data from 35,000 coronavirus patients treated with plasma, and said there were fewer deaths among people given plasma within three days of diagnosis, and also among those given plasma containing the highest levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

The FDA initially facilitated access to convalescent plasma with clinical trials and emergency single-patient investigational new drug (IND) applications. An Expanded Access Program for convalescent plasma was initiated in early April.

Later that month, Yale-New Haven Health announced both Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital were treating patients with plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19.

At the time, the hospital system said three patients at Westerly Hospital, and one at L+M had received plasma infusions from donations obtained through the New York Blood Center.

Doctors were “cautiously optimistic” the treatment would be beneficial to patients.