Fauci expects uptick after FDA OKs Pfizer shot

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Over 800 pages of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails, from March to April 2020, were recently obtained by The Washington Post under the Freedom of Information Act. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations following U.S. government approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. says the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday should encourage people who cited lack of approval as a reason for not getting vaccinated. The FDA previously had cleared the Pfizer shots for use on an emergency basis.

Fauci told NBC’s “Today Show” that FDA approval will mean more “enthusiasm” for vaccine mandates by workplaces, colleges and universities, and the military. He says it will help boost U.S. vaccination rates.

The FDA’s decision clears Pfizer to advertise the vaccine, which Fauci says should help. Government data show just under half of the U.S. population remains unvaccinated.

