‘Fast-track’ COVID-19 testing to be available for nursing home staffers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Front-line workers taking care of the state’s most vulnerable population will soon have access to a fast-track COVID-19 testing system.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday that CVS Health is creating the system specifically for those who work in congregate settings, which will be available at the testing site outside Twin River Casino.

“CVS is phenomenal,” she said. “They’re going to give us a couple of hundred spots every day for health care workers in congregate settings.”

Raimondo said no appointment is necessary and the results will be expedited.

Nursing homes across the Ocean State have been substantially impacted by the virus. The Rhode Island Department of Health reports that of the state’s 87 COVID-19-related deaths, 66 were nursing home residents.

More than 400 nursing home residents statewide have tested positive for the virus, the agency said.

The hardest-hit facilities include Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, which has now seen 23 deaths, Oak Hill in Pawtucket, which has had 17, Orchard View Manor in East Providence, which has had 10, and Oakland Grove in Woonsocket which has had four.

The R.I. Department of Health also reports that nearly 130 nursing home workers across the state have tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for Orchard View Manor tells Eyewitness News that 15 of the facility’s employees tested positive, posing “a significant staffing challenge.”

“We are doing all we can to fully staff the center, and there have been no interruptions in care at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We have asked the state for staffing assistance to ensure that our patients continue to receive the care they need moving forward.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines