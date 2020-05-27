Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Farmers to donate over 4K gallons of milk to Pawtucket, Providence families

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Local dairy farmers have a surplus of milk right now, and instead of dumping it, they are passing it out to families in need.

The New England farm members of the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and Vanguard Renewables are donating 4,300 gallons of milk to Providence and Pawtucket families on Wednesday at a drive-up and walk-up event at McCoy Stadium.

COVID-19 has brought challenges to many industries, including dairy. With many restaurants and schools closed, dairy farmers can’t sell all of their milk.

Access to food is also a challenge for many in these trying times and DFA members in New England have come together to donate milk to people in need.

“DFA farm members in New England wanted to get milk to people who desperately need food and they asked Vanguard for help,” said Kevin Chase, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Vanguard Renewables. “For Vanguard Renewables, supporting community is core to our mission so we were happy to make this Farmers Feeding Families milk donation event happen for Providence and Pawtucket residents.”

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. or until the milk is gone. It is on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be a 2-gallon per car, or walk-up, limit and all participants must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Cars will line up along Columbus Avenue and will enter the donation site as directed by the Pawtucket Police and the Rhode Island National Guard. People must stay in their cars and the milk will be brought to them and placed in their open trunk.

People arriving on foot will enter the McCoy Stadium site as directed by the Pawtucket Police and the Rhode Island National Guard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 2:30 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com