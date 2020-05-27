Farmers to donate over 4K gallons of milk to Pawtucket, Providence families

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Local dairy farmers have a surplus of milk right now, and instead of dumping it, they are passing it out to families in need.

The New England farm members of the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and Vanguard Renewables are donating 4,300 gallons of milk to Providence and Pawtucket families on Wednesday at a drive-up and walk-up event at McCoy Stadium.

COVID-19 has brought challenges to many industries, including dairy. With many restaurants and schools closed, dairy farmers can’t sell all of their milk.

Access to food is also a challenge for many in these trying times and DFA members in New England have come together to donate milk to people in need.

“DFA farm members in New England wanted to get milk to people who desperately need food and they asked Vanguard for help,” said Kevin Chase, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Vanguard Renewables. “For Vanguard Renewables, supporting community is core to our mission so we were happy to make this Farmers Feeding Families milk donation event happen for Providence and Pawtucket residents.”

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. or until the milk is gone. It is on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be a 2-gallon per car, or walk-up, limit and all participants must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Cars will line up along Columbus Avenue and will enter the donation site as directed by the Pawtucket Police and the Rhode Island National Guard. People must stay in their cars and the milk will be brought to them and placed in their open trunk.

People arriving on foot will enter the McCoy Stadium site as directed by the Pawtucket Police and the Rhode Island National Guard.