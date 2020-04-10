12 RESPONDS //
Fall River priest walks to a dozen city churches on Good Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Social distancing guidelines brought a longtime Catholic tradition in Fall River to a grinding halt Friday.

Historically, more than 400 parishioners walk through the streets of Fall River on Good Friday, praying and making stops at all of the churches in the city.

That tradition wasn’t able to happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Father Jay Mello of the Fall River Diocese decided he would walk from church-to-church for his parishioners.

Mello said he stopped at 12 churches over the course of four-and-a-half hours. He was joined by a few men from St. Michael’s and St. Joseph’s Churches.

“[It was] a lot of time to think about and offer prayers for sick children, the elderly.” Mello said.

Over the past few weeks, Mello had asked parishioners to send in prayer intentions. He brought them with him in his backpack and prayed for them during his journey.

Like many faith leaders, he said he’s been using social media to connect with parishioners to comfort them during these unprecedented times.

“As a pastor, my objective is really lifting my people up in prayer,” Mello said.

He said the parishioners he worries most about are the elderly who regularly attend Mass. He is worried they will begin to feel disconnected from their faith because they can’t worship in church.

“The struggle is real for the elderly who don’t have social media, email or the internet,” Mello said. “I really feel for them.”

During his journey, Mello and his group stopped at the steps of Holy Name Church to sing “Happy Birthday” to an 84-year-old parishioner.

Without skipping a beat, she then joined Mello and the others as they walked to Saint Michael’s Parish.

Mello said he will continue “finding creative ways to bring the gospel to them while following social distancing guidelines.”

