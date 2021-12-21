Fall River giving out free COVID-19 test kits at 3 fire stations Wednesday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River residents looking to pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test kit before the holidays can do so Wednesday afternoon.

The city received more than 38,000 rapid antigen test kits from the state last week. Roughly 23,000 have been distributed so far through community-based organizations, schools, food pantries and other agencies.

The remaining 15,000 kits will available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Eastern Avenue, Globe Street and Stanley Street fire stations, according to the city.

There’s a limit of two kits per household, and recipients must show proof of residency.

The kits contain two rapid antigen tests which offer results in 15 minutes. The samples don’t need to go to a lab, and no phone or computer is needed.

Officials say the tests are effective for everyone over the age of 2, regardless of symptoms or vaccination status.

Anyone who tests positive using a kit should confirm their result at a COVID-19 testing site, isolate for 10 days, and notify any close contacts.

“We are grateful to the Baker-Polito administration for rolling out this at-home testing program,” Mayor Paul Coogan said in a statement. “By working with community partners and planning a distribution on Wednesday, our goal is to get these kits in the hands of our residents right in time for the holidays. These kits are a simple, fast and convenient way to make sure you and your loved ones can spend the holidays together safely.”

The city of New Bedford is also in the process of distributing at-home test kits to residents.