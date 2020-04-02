Closings & Delays
Fall River firefighter tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others quarantined

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Fall River firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 others are now quarantined, according to Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch.

Lynch said the firefighter hasn’t worked since last Thursday, but the other firefighters have been tested and are under quarantine because they worked closely with their sick colleague.

“They are not to report to duty until their results come back,” Lynch said. “They are all feeling good right now.”

Lynch said another seven firefighters are unable to work right now due to underlying health conditions.

He said the department has been taking extra precautions, including regularly screening firefighters and enforcing social distancing, as well as disinfecting the station and apparatus three times a day.

“On the outside, we’re trying to minimize their contact with the public,” Lynch said. “That starts with dispatch. When there’s a call from dispatch, they’re asking more questions than they did before this crisis happened.”

If there’s a chance a patient could have the coronavirus, Lynch said they only send one first responder to investigate in order to limit the number of people who could be exposed. That first responder will also be wearing proper personal protective equipment,

“They’re going to have the goggles, the face shield, the gown, the gloves, the mask,” Lynch explained.

Lynch said his main concern with now is maintaining staffing. He said he expected some of his firefighters would get sick, but he hopes it doesnt get worse.

“Our overtime budget right now is looking fairly good, but at the end of this crisis, it could turn out that it could be depleted,” he said.

Lynch said he continues to tell his firefighters to follow the policies and procedures in place. He said in order for them to protect the public, they need to protect themselves first.

