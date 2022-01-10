Fall River Fire Department to offer free COVID-19 testing for residents

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — The Fall River Fire Department will resume COVID-19 testing this week to help meet the increased demand.

Beginning Jan. 11, free testing will be available to city residents every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the department’s headquarters on Commerce Drive, according to the office of Mayor Paul Coogan.

The site will offer 300 rapid tests per day on a first-come, first-served basis, Coogan’s office said.

Proof of residency will be required, and results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours.

Anyone with questions about the testing can call the department’s dedicated hotline at (774) 644-0703.