Events, meetings canceled as coronavirus concerns intensify

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The global spread of the coronavirus has everyone on edge, and it’s led to the cancelation of events and meetings across the country.

Southern New England is no exception.

Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have declared a state of emergency as confirmed cases continue to climb.

In an effort to stem the spread of the potentially deadly virus, dozens of events across the region have been either canceled or postponed.

Below is a list of local events that have been called off due to coronavirus concerns. This list will be continuously updated as organizations across the region reassess whether to host upcoming events:

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The New Bedford Half Marathon, a qualifier for the Boston Marathon that attracts thousands of people to the city, has been canceled. Walsh said the Boston Marathon is set to go on as scheduled.

The Massachusetts Democratic Party has canceled all upcoming caucuses and is in the process of developing a replacement for the caucus process.

Special Olympics Rhode Island has suspended all training and competition activities through March 31, though the annual Torch Run Plunge on March 22 will go on as planned.

St. Raphael Academy, which is connected to two of Rhode Island’s presumptive positive coronavirus cases, withdrew from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Division I girl’s basketball tournament and the Division II quarterfinals boy’s ice hockey games.

Brown University has suspended all events involving 100 people or more. The decision forced the upcoming Division I and Division II Boys Hockey Championship series to relocate to the University of Rhode Island.

Brain Week Rhode Island has canceled all of its upcoming events, which includes panels, workshops and guest speakers.

As of Tuesday, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Newport is scheduled to go on as planned.

Despite all of the cancelation and postponements, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau says the coronavirus outbreak has not impacted business at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Kristen Adamo, the president and CEO of the bureau, said so far, only one small meeting was canceled and a handful of others are looking to postpone.

Adamo said she fully expects an upcoming cheerleading competition to have less participants than originally planned, but the event should go off without a hitch since additional precautions are being taken to protect attendees.

While the Rhode Island Convention Center’s business isn’t hurting right now, she said her office has put a freeze on marketing Providence and event spaces until concerns level off.

“If you’re driving people to your city when there’s a pandemic, you’re being irresponsible,” Adamo said. “So you have to weigh your job versus what’s right to do for our partners.”

