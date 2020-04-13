Event services company providing equipment for COVID-19 testing, treatment sites

WOBURN, Mass. (WPRI) — This time of year is normally when big events are being celebrated with family and friends — but that’s all changed this spring.

This past week, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and the R.I. Department of Health told reporters during a conference call that it may be a while until we can host and attend large gatherings like weddings.

Many couples have already had to postpone or cancel their big days which has devastated the local wedding industry.

Peak Events, which specializes in rentals for weddings and other big events, is finding a way to still serve the people of New England during the pandemic.

“A huge part of our business is what I call ‘the pretty things,'” Peak Events’ Director of Tent Sales Tarryn Prosper said. “The beautiful tables and linens and chairs.”

Tents, tables and chairs are still in high demand, however, with COVID-19 testing sites and field treatment centers being set up around the region, like outside the old Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.

“We’ve been trying to adapt by finding alternative ways to support the efforts right now,” Prosper added.

The rentals are not as profitable as they would be for weddings, but with those celebrations canceled or postponed, Prosper said this will do.

“We’ve done over 90 sites across the region and we’ve executed all of them within 24 hours of confirmation of the project,” she said. “A lot of times, we’re just kind of showing up with the basics of what we understand the needs to be and figuring out on-site.”

Peak Events has also donated refrigerators and freezers, which are important for supporting the drive-through testing efforts and the company’s linen stock is being used to make face masks.

“We put out a note that we had fabric if people needed it and so far, we received almost three dozen responses from people looking for fabric,” Prosper said.

Peak Events says for every dozen masks they sell, they will donate a dozen to nursing homes and other facilities in need.

