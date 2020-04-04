Emergency care doctors call for PPE donations in Rhode Island

Health care providers in gowns and masks during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As supplies continue to dwindle, emergency care doctors are calling on Rhode Islanders to donate personal protective equipment to help keep health care workers safe while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rhode Island chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, or ACEP, is now accepting donations at the Rhode Island Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at 405 Promenade St. in Providence.

“Please consider making a donation of your person protective equipment to help Rhode Island’s emergency medicine doctors during COVID-19,” wrote Dr. Otis Warren, president of the local trade group that represents the majority of emergency care doctors in the state.

The group is urging Rhode Islanders to check garages, supplies at work and to ask others who might be hording the equipment to help out.

Health care facilities have grappled to maintain an adequate supply of protective equipment, or PPE, to safely protect themselves and others during the response against COVID-19. The disease has infected at least 711 people in Rhode Island and killed 14 as of Friday.

The group is looking specifically for the following items: