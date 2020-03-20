Live Now
Elorza shutters Providence gyms, salons; bans gatherings of 10+

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza issued a new coronavirus directive on Friday, ordering all fitness centers, spas, hair or beauty salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors and flea markets to close by 5 p.m on Saturday.

His new executive order also bans all gatherings of ten people or more in the city. His previous order had limited gatherings to 25 people.

Elorza had already banned dine-in services in Providence and shut down the Providence Place Mall in previous executive orders. He also pulled all entertainment licenses.

Restaurants can still offer take-out, delivery and drive-through services.

Eight businesses — ranging from a strip club to a bakery to restaurants and bars — have been shut down in Providence so far for allegedly violating the orders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

