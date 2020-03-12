Elorza declares state of emergency in Providence, pulls entertainment licenses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Mayor Jorge Elorza has declared a state of emergency in Providence in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elorza also announced Thursday the city will temporarily revoke all entertainment licenses until further notice and will not be allowing any new events to take place. All other license holders are restricted from gathering more than 100 people at a time, he added.

“The health and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors is our absolute top priority and we need to contain this virus in any way that we can,” Elorza said. “We are asking all of our residents and visitors to work together to think about our neighbors and our community members who would be most affected if this virus were to spread and to take the proper precautions to protect all of us.”

In addition, all city-sponsored events will be rescheduled for the next two weeks and all non-essential public meetings will be canceled.

Anyone who has questions can contact the Center for City Services by dialing 311.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines