Eleanor Slater Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19; 25 patients quarantined

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An employee at Eleanor Slater Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to David Levesque, a spokesman for the Office of Health & Human Services.

As a result, that employee and four others were ordered to self-quarantine, Levesque said. He also said approximately 25 patients who had contact with the sick employee have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

“Immediately upon learning of the positive test result on Tuesday the hospital coordinated with the Department of Health and implemented DOH’s prescribed guidelines, in addition to other precautionary steps that the hospital deemed appropriate,” Levesque said in a statement.

Levesque said all areas of the hospital where the employee worked have been thoroughly cleaned in compliance with infection control specifications.

The state psychiatric hospital stopped allowing visitors on March 12.

